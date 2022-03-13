Barton Investment Management Has $65.61 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Barton Investment Management increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 347,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 5.7% of Barton Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Barton Investment Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $65,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 206,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,048,000 after purchasing an additional 23,246 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.2% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 30,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,753,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth about $5,000,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth about $1,683,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $96.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.79. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $112.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 4,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.85 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $217.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.29.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

