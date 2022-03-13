Base Protocol (BASE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $276,205.00

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 13th. One Base Protocol coin can now be purchased for $2.87 or 0.00007454 BTC on major exchanges. Base Protocol has a market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $276,205.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded up 1,132.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Base Protocol

BASE is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 480,680 coins. The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Base Protocol Coin Trading

