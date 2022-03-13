BASIC (BASIC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $254,330.00

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One BASIC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. BASIC has a market cap of $29.97 million and $254,330.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BASIC has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BASIC alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00033767 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00105056 BTC.

About BASIC

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 7,053,448,997 coins. BASIC’s official website is basic.finance . BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

Buying and Selling BASIC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BASIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BASIC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.