Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Beacon Roofing Supply reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 104.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full-year earnings of $5.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $5.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.39 to $6.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Beacon Roofing Supply.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BECN shares. Raymond James upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $59.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.82. Beacon Roofing Supply has a fifty-two week low of $46.62 and a fifty-two week high of $60.93.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 107,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.84 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,343.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

