Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Market Capitalization Reaches $87.76 Million

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Beefy.Finance has a market cap of $87.76 million and $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.21 or 0.00178352 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000990 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00025778 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.46 or 0.00354172 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00052659 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007796 BTC.

About Beefy.Finance

Beefy.Finance uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

