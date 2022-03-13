Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 86.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 84,938 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of Belden worth $10,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Belden during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Belden by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Belden by 1,632.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Belden during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Belden during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

BDC opened at $56.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.39. Belden Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.66 and a 52 week high of $68.87.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $638.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.90 million. Belden had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 2.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.18%.

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $219,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

