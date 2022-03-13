BENQI (QI) Price Hits $0.0476 on Major Exchanges

BENQI (CURRENCY:QI) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Over the last week, BENQI has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. BENQI has a total market capitalization of $15.51 million and $13.21 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BENQI coin can currently be bought for about $0.0476 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BENQI

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

BENQI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BENQI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BENQI using one of the exchanges listed above.

