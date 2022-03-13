Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) to post $20.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.60 million. Berkeley Lights reported sales of $18.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full-year sales of $110.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $109.97 million to $111.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $140.18 million, with estimates ranging from $126.29 million to $148.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Berkeley Lights.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $23.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.05 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 31.78% and a negative net margin of 84.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS.

BLI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on Berkeley Lights from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair cut Berkeley Lights from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berkeley Lights currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

In other news, Director Jessica Hopfield bought 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $502,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,540,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,546,000 after purchasing an additional 831,935 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,328,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,512,000 after purchasing an additional 392,452 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,040,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,270,000 after purchasing an additional 767,216 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,801,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,395 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,735,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,544,000 after purchasing an additional 306,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.83% of the company’s stock.

BLI opened at $5.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $346.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 7.04. Berkeley Lights has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $55.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average is $18.62.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

