Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 562,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 84,449 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.42% of Berry Global Group worth $34,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 568,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,630,000 after buying an additional 24,885 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 16.1% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 12,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 21.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 242.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 147,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after buying an additional 104,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,035,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BERY. Citigroup upped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.23.

Shares of BERY stock opened at $56.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.54 and a 12-month high of $74.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.06.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value-added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

