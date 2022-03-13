Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPK) Short Interest Update

Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 75.9% from the February 13th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BSPK opened at $0.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02. Bespoke Extracts has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.06.

About Bespoke Extracts

Bespoke Extracts, Inc engages in the production of a proprietary line of natural cannabidiol products in the form of tinctures and capsules for the nutraceutical and veterinary markets. The firm markets its products as dietary supplements and distributes them through its direct-to-consumers ecommerce store and through select specialty retailers, pharmacies, dispensaries and care providers.

