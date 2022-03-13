BHPCoin Achieves Market Cap of $18.72 Million (BHP)

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. During the last seven days, BHPCoin has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar. BHPCoin has a market capitalization of $18.72 million and $2.01 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BHPCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00002452 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00045543 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000156 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,507.29 or 0.06627141 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,768.43 or 0.99827759 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00041638 BTC.

About BHPCoin

BHPCoin’s genesis date was April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance . BHPCoin’s official website is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html . The official message board for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

Buying and Selling BHPCoin

