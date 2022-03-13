BIDR (BIDR) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. BIDR has a total market capitalization of $15.71 million and $33.90 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BIDR coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BIDR has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BIDR Coin Profile

BIDR launched on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

BIDR Coin Trading

