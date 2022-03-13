BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $50,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) to announce $50,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for BioCardia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $40,000.00 to $60,000.00. BioCardia also posted sales of $50,000.00 in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCardia will report full year sales of $500,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $150,000.00 to $1.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $560,000.00, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $630,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BioCardia.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of BioCardia in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioCardia in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.
BioCardia stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. BioCardia has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $5.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average of $2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.35.
About BioCardia
BioCardia, Inc operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company. It develops novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. The firm offers proprietary comprehensive biotherapeutic solutions for cardiovascular disease under the CardiAMP and CardiALLO brands. It operates in only one business segment, which is a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company developing novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases with large unmet medical needs.
