BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $50,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) to announce $50,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for BioCardia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $40,000.00 to $60,000.00. BioCardia also posted sales of $50,000.00 in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCardia will report full year sales of $500,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $150,000.00 to $1.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $560,000.00, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $630,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BioCardia.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of BioCardia in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioCardia in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCDA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BioCardia by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 166,396 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCardia in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BioCardia by 156.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 25,815 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioCardia by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 14,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCardia in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

BioCardia stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. BioCardia has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $5.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average of $2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.35.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company. It develops novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. The firm offers proprietary comprehensive biotherapeutic solutions for cardiovascular disease under the CardiAMP and CardiALLO brands. It operates in only one business segment, which is a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company developing novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases with large unmet medical needs.

