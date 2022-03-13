BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI – Get Rating) will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.01. BioDelivery Sciences International reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 70%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.31. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.60. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 18.81%.

BDSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $5.60 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Northland Securities downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.60 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioDelivery Sciences International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.93.

In other news, insider James Vollins sold 18,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $66,747.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 47,636.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 25.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,588 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 477.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,678 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 14,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDSI stock opened at $5.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.29 million, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.56. BioDelivery Sciences International has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $5.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.77.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

