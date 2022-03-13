Biswap (BSW) Price Reaches $0.29 on Exchanges

Biswap (CURRENCY:BSW) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One Biswap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000757 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Biswap has a market capitalization of $54.73 million and $3.60 million worth of Biswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Biswap has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00045543 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000156 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,507.29 or 0.06627141 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,768.43 or 0.99827759 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00041638 BTC.

About Biswap

Biswap’s total supply is 213,990,759 coins and its circulating supply is 191,187,923 coins. Biswap’s official Twitter account is @Biswap_DEX

Biswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Biswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Biswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

