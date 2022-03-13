BitBall (BTB) Trading 49.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 13th. BitBall has a total market cap of $1.79 million and $141,150.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitBall coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitBall has traded 49.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BitBall

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,702,436 coins. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

