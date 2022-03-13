BitBall Price Tops $0.0023 on Top Exchanges (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 13th. One BitBall coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. BitBall has a total market cap of $1.40 million and $133,534.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitBall has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitBall alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,532.56 or 0.99976443 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00069561 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00021829 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002030 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00016061 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,702,436 coins. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.