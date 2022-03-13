Bitblocks (BBK) Price Tops $0.0004

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Bitblocks has a market capitalization of $102,362.28 and approximately $92.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitblocks coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,743.92 or 0.99880318 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00069364 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00021927 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001988 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00018661 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitblocks Coin Profile

Bitblocks (BBK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 273,203,440 coins and its circulating supply is 263,886,015 coins. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_ . The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBlocks is an hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitblocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

