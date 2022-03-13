Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $695,951.24

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded down 46.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for about $0.0378 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $695,951.24 and $46.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 38.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

