Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.48 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $5.48 billion and approximately $3.10 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for $288.40 or 0.00744076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,759.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.58 or 0.00200165 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005596 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00025449 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,007,094 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.

