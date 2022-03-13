Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Trading Up 2.4% This Week

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market cap of $217,778.12 and $2,308.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00010370 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $96.61 or 0.00247808 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000082 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000338 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

BC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

