Bitcoin Gold Price Tops $29.44 on Top Exchanges (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $29.44 or 0.00076372 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $515.53 million and $8.77 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.67 or 0.00380554 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00095934 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003506 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005170 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000377 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

