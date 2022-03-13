Bitcoin Incognito Price Hits $0.0009 (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 30.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market cap of $12,367.19 and $16.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 35% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Incognito alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded 46.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001402 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Incognito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Incognito and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.