BitcoinHD (BHD) Price Hits $0.22 on Top Exchanges

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One BitcoinHD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000577 BTC on major exchanges. BitcoinHD has a market cap of $1.36 million and $541,345.00 worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitcoinHD has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitcoinHD Profile

BitcoinHD was first traded on August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official website is www.btchd.org . BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

