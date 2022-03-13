BitcoinPoS (BPS) Price Down 23.7% This Week

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0692 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinPoS has a total market cap of $364,237.69 and approximately $368.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Profile

BPS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,474,306 coins and its circulating supply is 5,262,852 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

