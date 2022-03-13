BitCore Price Hits $0.0872 (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. During the last week, BitCore has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitCore coin can currently be purchased for $0.0872 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCore has a market cap of $1.58 million and $151,867.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitCore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,494.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,541.52 or 0.06602276 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.93 or 0.00269993 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00015201 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $285.22 or 0.00740948 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00067017 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $184.55 or 0.00479415 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007231 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.80 or 0.00383962 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BitCore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.