Bitgear Reaches Market Capitalization of $630,109.61 (GEAR)

Bitgear (CURRENCY:GEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One Bitgear coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitgear has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. Bitgear has a market capitalization of $630,109.61 and $24,612.00 worth of Bitgear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00045993 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,585.89 or 0.06647930 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,978.83 or 1.00208543 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00041607 BTC.

About Bitgear

Bitgear’s total supply is 91,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,906,579 coins. The official message board for Bitgear is medium.com/bitgear . Bitgear’s official Twitter account is @bitgeario and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitgear’s official website is www.bitgear.io

Bitgear Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitgear directly using US dollars.

