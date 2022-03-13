Bitradio 24 Hour Volume Reaches $14.00 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Bitradio has a total market cap of $63,230.36 and $14.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitradio has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00010141 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00008156 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002384 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,864,407 coins and its circulating supply is 10,864,402 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

