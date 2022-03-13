BitTorrent Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.33 Billion (BTTOLD)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTTOLD) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $2.33 billion and $13,198.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitTorrent has traded 35.2% higher against the US dollar. One BitTorrent coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.93 or 0.00233711 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00007601 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005022 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005203 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000803 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002530 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004684 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002125 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BitTorrent (CRYPTO:BTTOLD) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

