BitWhite Price Hits $0.0027 on Top Exchanges (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One BitWhite coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. BitWhite has a market cap of $97,770.92 and approximately $22,436.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitWhite has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005108 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 31.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000108 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000084 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BitWhite

BitWhite is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

