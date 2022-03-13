Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 52,528 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.07% of Black Hills worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Black Hills in the third quarter worth $42,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Black Hills in the third quarter worth $50,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Black Hills in the third quarter worth $75,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Black Hills in the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Black Hills in the third quarter worth $94,000. 87.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Black Hills has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

BKH opened at $71.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.45. Black Hills Co. has a 52 week low of $61.95 and a 52 week high of $73.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.57.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $562.50 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.47%.

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

