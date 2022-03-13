BlackCoin Price Hits $0.0283 on Major Exchanges (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges. BlackCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and $1,184.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00014715 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $7,868,772.72 or 0.00000966 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 61,246,413 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

BlackCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

