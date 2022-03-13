BlackHat (BLKC) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.09 Million

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. BlackHat has a total market cap of $1.09 million and $218,716.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlackHat coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000420 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BlackHat has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00046010 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,567.72 or 0.06578378 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,869.91 or 0.99582770 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00041611 BTC.

About BlackHat

BlackHat’s total supply is 7,482,716 coins and its circulating supply is 6,616,861 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

BlackHat Coin Trading

