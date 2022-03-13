BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 83,900 shares, an increase of 60.4% from the February 13th total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.79. 146,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,548. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.49 and its 200-day moving average is $20.97. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $22.30.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0995 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
