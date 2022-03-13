BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 83,900 shares, an increase of 60.4% from the February 13th total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.79. 146,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,548. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.49 and its 200-day moving average is $20.97. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $22.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0995 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CII. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 413,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,514,000 after purchasing an additional 15,330 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 651,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,421,000 after purchasing an additional 58,270 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 29.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

