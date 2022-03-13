BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 85,400 shares, a decrease of 38.4% from the February 13th total of 138,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.48. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.46.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0667 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,607 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

