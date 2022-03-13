BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 85,400 shares, a decrease of 38.4% from the February 13th total of 138,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.48. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.46.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0667 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.
