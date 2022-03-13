BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Holdings Trimmed by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 42,197 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II were worth $4,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MUE. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,558,124 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,502,000 after purchasing an additional 23,549 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the third quarter valued at $3,865,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the third quarter valued at $1,385,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 3.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 40.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 13,783 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II alerts:

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II stock opened at $12.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.63. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $15.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.