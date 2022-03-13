BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 43.8% from the February 13th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.34. The stock had a trading volume of 37,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,706. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.63. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $15.69.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
