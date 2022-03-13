BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,741 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 35,051 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.30% of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 9.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,081,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,208,000 after buying an additional 91,525 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 8.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 593,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,191,000 after purchasing an additional 45,466 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 28.1% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,896 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 66,311 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 12.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 223,459 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 24,724 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MYN opened at $12.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.80. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.03 and a 1 year high of $14.67.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes.

