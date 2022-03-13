BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Short Interest Down 41.6% in February

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 41.6% from the February 13th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYN. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYN opened at $12.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.80. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $12.03 and a 12-month high of $14.67.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes.

