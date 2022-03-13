BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 295,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 22,858 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.31% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II worth $4,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MQT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the third quarter valued at $165,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the third quarter valued at $173,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 22.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 14.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the third quarter valued at $504,000. Institutional investors own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MQT opened at $12.46 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.38 and a 52-week high of $15.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.06.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

