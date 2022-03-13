BlitzPick Market Cap Tops $418,726.25 (XBP)

BlitzPick (CURRENCY:XBP) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 13th. One BlitzPick coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BlitzPick has a total market capitalization of $418,726.25 and approximately $556.00 worth of BlitzPick was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BlitzPick has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000325 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000399 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00011341 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About BlitzPick

BlitzPick is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BlitzPick’s total supply is 950,873,123 coins and its circulating supply is 382,751,935 coins. BlitzPick’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “Black Pearl Coin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the X13 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BlitzPick

