Blocknet Price Down 10.3% This Week (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 13th. One Blocknet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000954 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blocknet has a total market capitalization of $3.17 million and $734.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Blocknet has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Blocknet alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00068840 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00014768 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005345 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001010 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About Blocknet

Blocknet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,514,149 coins. Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Blocknet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blocknet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blocknet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.