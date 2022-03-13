Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Stock Position Lifted by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 70.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 38.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 3,253.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

In other news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $72,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Alan Goldberg acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.98 per share, with a total value of $299,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,746 shares of company stock valued at $231,450. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BPMC shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.08.

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $57.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.94. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a one year low of $53.26 and a one year high of $117.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($4.73). The company had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.14 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 357.66% and a negative return on equity of 31.04%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.53) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

