BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 12,173 Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.15% of Kelly Services worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Kelly Services in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the third quarter worth about $155,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 106,440.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 10,644 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the third quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 11.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.
KELYA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Kelly Services from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.
Shares of KELYA stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.36 million, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.02. Kelly Services, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $26.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.77.
Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.32. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.12%.
Kelly Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kelly Services (KELYA)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.