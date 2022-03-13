BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 23,175 Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,175 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.11% of RPT Realty worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPT. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in RPT Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in RPT Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RPT Realty stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. RPT Realty has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $14.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.98 and its 200 day moving average is $13.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.39). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $56.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. RPT Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RPT. TheStreet downgraded RPT Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

