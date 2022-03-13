BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 33,113 Shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,113 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.08% of E.W. Scripps worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in E.W. Scripps in the third quarter worth $496,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in E.W. Scripps in the third quarter worth $1,051,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 17.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 47,294 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 1.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 63,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps during the third quarter valued at $1,117,000. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of E.W. Scripps from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other E.W. Scripps news, EVP William Appleton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Daniel Perschke sold 3,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $65,808.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,058 shares of company stock worth $378,128. 3.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SSP opened at $21.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $24.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.67.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $622.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. E.W. Scripps’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

