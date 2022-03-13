BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 33,416 Shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,694 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,416 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.08% of GCP Applied Technologies worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 766.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 105,621.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 14,787 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

GCP stock opened at $31.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.15. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $32.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 112.04 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.31.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The construction company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 2.19%. On average, research analysts expect that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

