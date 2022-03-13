BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 36,663 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,663 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.12% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 64,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 14,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $38,862.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy Williams sold 12,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $133,745.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,015 shares of company stock worth $334,662. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.14 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The company has a market cap of $622.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.97.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 12.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VNDA. StockNews.com raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

