BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 8,714 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) by 122.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,714 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Safehold were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAFE. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in Safehold by 154.9% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,277,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,861,000 after purchasing an additional 776,597 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 892,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,054,000 after acquiring an additional 234,517 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safehold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,143,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,092,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,560,000 after acquiring an additional 195,805 shares during the period. Finally, Islet Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Safehold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,784,000. 25.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safehold stock opened at $55.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61 and a beta of -0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.66 and its 200 day moving average is $72.32. Safehold Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.35 and a twelve month high of $95.29.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $52.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.81 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 39.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 6,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.59 per share, for a total transaction of $499,841.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,371,181 shares of company stock worth $200,249,173. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Mizuho downgraded Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Safehold in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.51.

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

