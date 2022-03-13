BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 254.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,088 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 14.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,591,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,603,000 after acquiring an additional 201,725 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 97.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,386,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,112,000 after acquiring an additional 685,338 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,312,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,916,000 after purchasing an additional 10,496 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,257,000 after purchasing an additional 118,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 756,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares in the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HLI shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $122.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.67.

NYSE:HLI opened at $95.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.72 and a 1-year high of $122.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.36.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.27 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 34.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In related news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Profile (Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.